Stars who have twins or triplets!

Amal Clooney and George Clooney

More is better! Well, at least in regards to children, right? Wonderwall.com is looking at celebs who had more than one reason to be happy in the delivery room, starting with the Clooneys! Back in February 2017, George Clooney and Amal Clooney's pal Julie Chen broke the news on "The Talk" that they superstar couple is expecting twins, a boy and a girl. "Beyoncé is not the only superstar expecting twins," she said on the daytime program. "Congratulations are in order for George and Amal Clooney!" Julie was right! The happy couple welcomed a boy and a girl, Alexander and Ella, into the world on June 6, 2017. Keep clicking to find out who else is parents to twins or even triplets!