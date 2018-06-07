Jada Pinkett Smith clashed with Will over how to raise their kids, plus more news

Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith were in 'constant conflict' over parenting issues

Jada Pinkett Smith's latest edition of her web talk show, "Red Table Talk," focuses on her kids -- and the conflicts she and her husband, Will Smith, have had when it comes to raising them. In a conversation with Jaden Smith, 19, Willow Smith, 17, and Jada's own mom, Adrienne Banfield Norris, Jada says she and Will clashed over Jaden's interest in wearing skirts and dresses, which Jada says impressed her coming from "a black young man" who happens to be "the son of like an über masculine hip-hop star" (Jaden was 6 the last time his dad released an album but sure). "I remember Will calling me and being like, 'Have you talked about this Jaden and him wearing a skirt?'" Jada recalls, according to the Daily Mail. "And I said, 'Yeah, I have. He's pretty happy about it.' ... [He] 'talked about wanting to wear skirts to give kids the freedom, to give other people the freedom to think out of the box for themselves and not feel like in doing that that they would be bullied or be attacked in some way." The actress also admitted she and Will argued "constantly" about the training Jaden endured for his "Karate Kid" reboot, which Jada adamantly opposed. "I understand why men take their sons away for like whatever kind of warrior training because it is completely, utterly unfair and unnatural for a woman to have to sit and watch anything like that for her son," she said. "Will and I were in constant conflict, to the point where we were warring over Jaden," Jada says. More conflict apparently came up when Willow's "Whip My Hair" became a huge success. Ultimately, though, Jada says she's nothing but proud of her kids. "Even in those battles that we've had over what's too much, what's too little, trying to find the balance in regards to parenting," she explains to the teens, "I'll tell you one thing about the two of y'all: Y'all know how to work, you work hard, and you do it well."

