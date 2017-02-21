Surprising celebrity relatives

A knack for being a great performer sometimes runs in the family -- and, sometimes, so does fame. "Gossip Girl" alum Blake Lively gets a lot of attention nowadays, but she's not the only member of her clan who's enjoyed time in the spotlight. Her older sister made a name for herself playing an '80s-tastic witch and a "Twin Peaks" seductress. Keep reading to find out who she is, and to see who stars like Alexander Skarsgard, Mariska Hargitay and more can claim as relatives.

RELATED: Blake's transformation from teen star to chic A-list mommy