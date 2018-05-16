'Cheers' cast: Where are they now?

It's hard to believe it's been 25 years since "Cheers" -- the NBC sitcom about a cast of characters at a Boston bar where everybody knew your name -- left the small screen. In honor of the 25th anniversary of the series finale on May 20, 2018, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at what's happened to the beloved show's cast.

RELATED: "Seinfeld" cast: Where are they now?