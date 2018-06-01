Kim Kardashian West walked out of her meeting with President Trump feeling good about their conversation, saying he "really understood" her stance on prison reform and her plea to release one particular woman from incarceration.

For months now, Kim has been advocating for clemency for Alice Marie Johnson, a 62-year-old great-grandmother who was imprisoned in October 1996 for a first-time nonviolent drug offense after she helped facilitate communications in a drug trafficking case.

"I think that [Trump] really spent the time to listen to our case that we were making for Alice," she told Mic after the White House meeting. "He really understood, and I am very hopeful that this will turn out really positively."

Kim has been paying Alice's legal fees and even spoke about the prisoner to senior adviser Jared Kushner.

"I went in … to really talk to the president about Alice Johnson and really explain to him why she would be such a good person to grant clemency to," Kim said. "The president seems to have a passion for what everything that Jared has been trying to do, and that just makes me happy that that conversation is just moving forward."

In the past, Trump has been anything but sympathetic to those in prison for drugs, even saying that some drug dealers should get the death penalty.

"If we don't get tough on the drug dealers, we are wasting our time, and that toughness includes the death penalty," he said in March during a rally.

After the meeting with Kim, Trump tweeted out a photo from the Oval Office.

"Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing," he wrote.

What happens in regards to Alice remains to be seen, but in the event that she's released, Kim said she's set up for productive post-prison life.

"She has a job waiting for her. She has a home to go to, and she has such a great supportive family," the reality TV star said. "I just really strongly believe that she is someone that has completely rehabilitated herself and will continue to do so outside of prison."