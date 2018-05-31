Kim Kardashian West spared no expense when it came to her meeting with President Donald Trump this week about prison reform.

Kim's "White House outfit," Page Six estimates, cost about $4,000. Perhaps most interesting, though, is she wore Vetements, who's creative director has been critical of Trump in the past.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP/REX/Shutterstock

During her meeting in the Oval Office, Kim donned a Vetements pantsuit. While her exact ensemble isn't available, similar Vetements blazers are available and cost about $3,000. The matching pants retail for about $1,000.

Yes, there is an irony about a pantsuit finally being in the Oval Office.

Kim paired the outfit with neon pumps that appear to be from Kanye West's Yeezy line. Kanye, of course, is Kim's husband and a vocal supporter of the POTUS.

Vetements creative director Demna Gvasalia, however, is not a fan of the Commander-in-Chief.

In 2016, one of Demna's runway shows featured all white models.

"Well, I thought at a time when Donald Trump might be a President of the United States that I, a clothes maker, have to make political statement about ethnic diversity is funny," he told the Telegraph.

Olivier Douliery/AbacaUSA/Instar

There was nothing funny about Kim's visit with Trump. The premise of the meeting, prison reform, was rather important.

For months now, Kim has been advocating for the release of Alice Marie Johnson, a 62-year-old great-grandmother who was incarcerated in October 1996 for a first-time nonviolent drug offense after she helped facilitate communications in a drug trafficking case.

While in the White House, Kim shared an image of the presidential seal to Instagram. "Happy Birthday Alice Marie Johnson. Today is for you," she captioned the image.

After the meeting, Trump shared an image of her and Kim in the Oval Office to his Twitter page. "Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing," he wrote.

Kim, who publicly supported Hillary Clinton for president in 2016, tweeted her thanks to the president. "I would like to thank President Trump for his time this afternoon. It is our hope that the President will grant clemency to Ms. Alice Marie Johnson who is serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense," she wrote. "We are optimistic about Ms. Johnson's future and hopeful that she —and so many like her—will get a second chance at life."