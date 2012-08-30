Mariah Carey Posts New Pics of Twins

Entertainment Tonight

Mariah Carey posted a series of new photos of her twins on Thursday that show the latest progress of her adorable babies!

The 43-year-old mother chose her official blog DemBabies -- exclusively dedicated to her children -- to release the cute shots of the kids, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe.

Some of the new photos show the twins by themselves, while others reveal intimate moments the kids share with her and husband Nick Cannon.

Take a look for yourself to see how Mariah and Nick's style and personalities are influencing the newest members of their family!

