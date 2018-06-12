Brad Pitt is going to get to spend a lot more time with his kids, and if he doesn't, Angelina Jolie could be the one on the losing end of things.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

According to The Blast, a judge ruled that if she doesn't help repair her children's relationship with her ex, she could lose primary custody. Court documents, obtained by the website, say Bradgelina's six children "not having a relationship with their father is harmful to them," and adds that "it is critical that each of them have a healthy and strong relationship with their father and mother."

The court, however, is letting Maddox essentially decide how much time he wants to spend with Brad since he's older. In addition to Maddox, the couple shares Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox.

The legal documents state that Angie must give Brad their children's cell phone numbers and he can call anytime he wants. The court also forbid her from reading the text messages that Brad sends to his children.

Getty Images

A detailed summer visitation schedule was even set up for this kids. Angie is not allowed to be present during any of the visits, but a child therapist will be there for much of the time. Also, the court indicated that Angie can only call the kids once a day while they're with their dad.

Brad will not have all the kids at once, but he'll designate one or two of the children at a time to spend time with.

Further, the court issued a stern warning to Angelina.

The court said, "If the minor children remain closed down to their father and depending on the circumstances surrounding this condition, it may result in a reduction of the time they spend with [Jolie] and may result in the Court ordering primary physical custody to [Pitt]."

Brad and Angelina split in 2016.