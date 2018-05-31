One of the most shocking claims to emerge amid rappers Drake and Pusha T's public feud in recent days is that Drake has an illegitimate son with a former adult film actress and that he's tried to hide it from the world.

In Pusha T's track "The Story of Adidon," which debuted on New York City's Hot 97 radio station on May 29, he brings up Drake's alleged baby mama, French adult film actress-turned-painter Sophie Brussaux, and her son, Adonis, 7 months.

"You are hiding a child, let that boy come home / Deadbeatmothaf----, playin' border patrol," Pusha, 41, raps. "Adonis is your son/ And he deserves more than an Adidas press run, that's real / Love that baby, respect that girl / Forget she's a porn star, let her be your world."

According to a new report from TMZ, though Drake has not confirmed he's the boy's father, the rapper has been "financially supporting his alleged baby mama through and after her pregnancy," the website writes.

Drake, 31, has been sending money to Sophie since before she gave birth to her son, reportedly on Oct. 24, 2017 -- which is also Drake's birthday -- to ensure that she lives comfortably, sources told TMZ.

TMZ further reports that, a source claims, "Drake plans to take a DNA test to figure out any possible future legalities, but he feels there's a slight chance the kid is his."

Speculation that Drake got Sophie pregnant emerged a year ago. In May 2017, TMZ reported that Sophie -- who was photographed having dinner with Drake at a Japanese restaurant in Amsterdam on Jan. 24, 2017 -- was claiming she was three-and-a-half months pregnant and had texts purportedly from Drake urging her to have an abortion and accusing her of trying to get money.

TMZ had information that she'd hired famed New York attorney Raoul Felder to help her sort things out with the rapper.

In response to the story, Drake's rep told TMZ at the time, "This woman has a very questionable background. She has admitted to having multiple relationships. We understand she may have problems getting into the United States. She's one of many women claiming he got them pregnant. If it is in fact Drake's child, which he does not believe, he would do the right thing by the child."

As Drake and Pusha T's beef continues to make headlines, TMZ reported that Pusha's revelations about Drake's alleged family have thrown a wrench into the Canadian music star's plans to reveal the information himself.

"Get this -- sources working on Drake's new album tell us he planned to reveal everything about his new son on his upcoming album -- a plan that will obviously need some tweaking," TMZ wrote.