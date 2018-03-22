'Roseanne' cast: How their lives have changed

On March 27, 2018, our favorite '80s and '90s sitcom, "Roseanne," is coming back to ABC for a nine-episode run. Not only are most of the original cast members returning, but they've even added a few new faces. In honor of the reboot, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the show's original actors and actresses to see how their lives have changed over the years. Keep reading to see who's coming back, who's not and who passed away before their time...

