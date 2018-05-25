Ten months after reporting to prison, former "Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller is tasting freedom.

SAF / Splash News

The reality TV star announced on Instagram that she has been released from her Long Beach, Calif., halfway house.

"TIMES UP!!!!," she captioned a black and white photo of her pointing to her watch. She then quoted Martin Luther King Jr, writing, " Free at last, Free at last, Thank God almighty we are free at last. "

Former inmate 35991-068 had been using social media all week to count down her days until her release.

The former dance instructor reported to the Victorville Federal Correctional Institution in July 2017 after pleading guilty to bankruptcy fraud in June 2016. Prosecutors alleged that she hid $755,000 in income from the government. She was sentenced to a year and a day.

"This is an extremely emotional day for Ms. Miller," her attorney Robert Ridge told E! News at the time. "Earlier today, Ms. Miller expressed to us that she is looking forward to starting the process of completing her obligations set by the Court. She has accepted that this matter will never truly be 'behind her', but this chapter of the process has begun and there is now an end in sight."

On March 27, though, she was transferred to a halfway house in anticipation of her Friday release.