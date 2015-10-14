"Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller is reportedly trying to waltz her way out of a bankruptcy fraud charge.

According to a federal indictment, Abby made a boatload of money from the reality TV show and other appearances. However, the indictment said that she hid $750,000 of income from creditors after filing for bankruptcy in 2010.

The indictment, which was reported by TMZ, lists 20 counts related to the alleged scheme. Additionally, Abby allegedly "lied" on monthly financial reports for her dance studio and failed to report some of the income she generated.

Last year, Abby climbed out of bankruptcy thanks to money made from her reality TV fame. "But if the feds' homework is correct," the website said, "she was cheating the system all along."