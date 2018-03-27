Abby Lee Miller is beginning her path back to society.

According to TMZ, the former "Dance Moms" star has been transferred from the federal prison in Victorville, California, to the Residential Reentry Center halfway house in Long Beach, California.

Inmate 35991-068, aka Abby, will remain in the halfway house until May 25, when she's scheduled to be released.

TMZ said the facility will give the former reality TV star employment counseling, job placement and financial management assistance.

The former dance instructor reported to the Victorville Federal Correctional Institution in July 2017 after pleading guilty to bankruptcy fraud in June 2016. Prosecutors alleged that she hid $755,000 in income from the government. She was sentenced to a year and a day.

Prison has reformed Abby over the past year, at least in the physical sense, having reportedly dropped 100 pounds since last July.

Abby has reportedly been a model inmate in prison, which is why release date has continued to move up.