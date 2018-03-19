Christina El Moussa and boyfriend Ant Anstead look loved-up as ever, plus more news

Christina El Moussa cuddles up to Ant Anstead in sweet Instagram post

Lovebirds Christina El Moussa and Ant Anstead spent the weekend looking cozy and happy together as they spent time with the kids Christina shares with her ex, Tarek El Moussa. On Sunday, March 18, the Daily Mail spotted the pair heading to church with Christina's 7-year-old daughter, Taylor, and 2-year-old son, Brayden, both of whom have reportedly given Ant their stamp of approval. The day before their church outing, Christina gushed about her beau with a little St. Patrick's Day flair, captioning a sweet photo of the couple, "Luckiest 🍀♥️ @ant_anstead you are #magical ✨ #hmf."

