Christina El Moussa's new romance is moving fast, plus more news

Christina El Moussa's new boyfriend has met her kids

Things are heating up between Christina El Moussa and her new boyfriend Ant Anstead. The "Flip or Flop" star reportedly began dating Ant, who hosts the British car show "Wheeler Dealers," almost two months ago and an insider tells In Touch Christina is "very happy" in the new relationship. "They've been dating for seven weeks. They met through a mutual male friend," says the source. "She's told friends that she's already falling for Ant. She loves his British accent and remarks to everyone how handsome he is." Ant has apparently also passed the kids test -- he reportedly met the 7 and 2-year-old Christina shares with her ex, Tarek El Moussa, and "gets along with them very well," according to the source.

RELATED: Craziest reality TV scandals of 2017