Will David Foster and Katharine McPhee sign a prenup? Plus, more news

Is David Foster 'insisting on a pre-nup' with Katharine McPhee?

David Foster, 68, and 33-year-old Katharine McPhee have yet to confirm their PDA-filled and increasingly serious romance, but we're starting to get a picture of what their future together might look like -- starting with their assets. David's net worth has been estimated around $30 million, a figure that's been in the news thanks to the music producer's high profile divorce from Yolanda Hadid. As Life & Style points out, Yolanda was his fourth wife, so he's likely to proceed with caution when it comes to his finances should he and Katharine wed. And while a source tells the tab "David's insisting on a prenup," adding that "he simply sees it as a necessary part of any marriage," a rep for Katharine assures the magazine she's the one who would want to ensure their money was sorted before they said "I do." "It's actually Katharine who would ask him to sign a prenup," said the rep of her client, who dealt with a costly divorce when she split from Nick Cokas. Says Life&Style's source: "If anyone should understand" David's prenup plan, "it's Katharine."

