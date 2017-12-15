Maria Menounos thinks 'bullying' at work may have contributed to her brain tumor, plus more news

Maria Menounos thinks work stress may have contributed to her brain tumor

Did Maria Menounos' career choice cause her to develop a brain tumor? In a recent interview with "Access Hollywood," the star -- who had a golf ball-sized tumor removed over the summer as her mother was battling stage 4 brain cancer -- said she believed the pressure she's endured in the entertainment industry may have contributed to her condition. "I think the chronic stress on the body is really bad," Maria explained (via Us Weekly). "I think the industry, I think that there's a lot of bullying, a lot of toxicity. I think it's just a rough journey. You know, there's the glitz and the glam that everybody sees — and yes, I feel incredibly blessed to be a part of it — but there have been some tough times and I'm sure you guys have not been immune to those tough times." Maria went on to admit she put off getting an MRI for months after developing symptoms of a tumor because she thought she was being "paranoid" and wanted to focus on her mother's health, not her own. "I mean, as women, you know, we put ourselves last, we put our health last," she said. Maria's mom isn't the only family member whose health she's currently worried about. Last month, the TV and SiriusXM Radio host revealed her vet thought her dog, Benjamin, might have a brain tumor as well. "Now wouldn't that be crazy ...," she wrote on Instagram. "Praying my baby feels better."

