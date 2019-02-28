Celeb BFFs

Hollywood can often pit celebrities against each other but a few manage to stay close no matter what. To mark Malika Haqq's birthday on March 10, we're taking a look at celebs who are besties in real life, starting with Khloe Kardashian and the "ATL" actress. KoKo and Malika have been inseparable ever since they met at the young age of 15. "Malika was dating one of my male best friends. He would always keep us apart because I am sure he knew we would just hit it off," Khloe wrote on her blog. "One day we met and we did. Malika and Khadijah [Malika's twin sister] have been my best friends ever since." Keep reading to see more celebrity BFFs!

