Reality TV's most shocking scandals

Reality television provides us all with plenty of seemingly real-life drama for our binge-watching consumption. From the "Real Housewives" franchises to reality competition series like "Big Brother," viewers know that they're bound to be entertained by tuning in. But what happens when scandals erupt off-camera? Wonderwall.com is rounding up the all-time biggest scandals from reality TV, starting with Chris Soules' arrest. The Season 19 "The Bachelor" star was arrested on April 24, 2017, and charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing a death. The shocking incident happened when the reality star's vehicle hit a tractor driving on the road, sending it into a ditch -- and killing the driver, farmer Kenneth Mosher. Meanwhile, Chris left the scene before cops arrived, though he did call 911 and tell them what happened first. Reports later claimed Chris had alcohol in and around his vehicle, though he's not been charged with DUI.

