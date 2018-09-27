"Real Housewives of Potomac" star Michael Darby, the husband of Ashley Darby, has been charged with sexual assault for allegedly groping a crew member.

According to TMZ, Michael allegedly grabbed a cameraman's butt while he was filming the Bravo show on Sept. 1.

The cameraman claims that after the alleged incident happened, Michael gave the cameraman "a flirtatious look."

Orville Palmer, the cameraman, "says he instructed Darby to stop, and then told his supervisor," TMZ reported.

It's not known who else, if anyone, witnessed the alleged incident.

Michael has been criminally charged with felony assault, as well as misdemeanor improper sexual contact.

If convicted, he faces up to 11 years in prison.

Page Six reached out the Bravo about the charge, but the network was not immediately available to comment.