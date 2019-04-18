Joe Giudice is one step closer to being deported.

Curtis Means/ACE Pictures/REX/Shutterstock

E! News reports that the "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star's appeal to stay in America has been denied, leaving him with one final shot to avoid being sent back to his native Italy, where he hasn't lived since he was a baby.

"The Board of Immigration Appeals ruled against Joe in an April 6 decision," a source close to the reality TV star -- who's been in an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement lockup since he completed a three-year federal prison sentence on fraud charges last month -- told E!, adding that Joe just found out via mail because appeals are only "done entirely by mail."

A spokesperson for the Executive Office for Immigration Review told Us Weekly that "The Board of Immigration Appeals dismissed the case on April 11, 2019."

Jeff Daly/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

According to E!'s source, Joe has one final opportunity to stay in the States. His legal team petitioned a federal court on April 17, asking a judge to review the appeals decision. If that request is declined, "Joe will get deported," the source explained.

Last October, an immigration judge ordered Joe, whose real name is Giuseppe, to be removed from the United States upon his release from prison. His legal team filed an initial appeal in November 2018.

Joe's wife, "RHONJ" star Teresa Giudice, has said she and their four daughters will not follow Joe to Italy if he is ultimately deported.

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

"I'm not doing a long distance relationship. I'm not doing it," Teresa told host Andy Cohen at her show's most recent reunion special taping, as reported by People magazine. "I want somebody with me every day."

She added, "I know exactly what happens -- I'm sure he'll be with other women. It happens. You do the long-distance thing, it's not going to work. I'd be like, 'Bye bye.'"