Joe Giudice will be deported to Italy after he is released from prison next year, multiple media outlets confirmed.

"Immigration Judge John Ellington ordered Giuseppe Giudice removed from the United States," the press secretary at Pennsylvania's York Immigration Court told Page Six on Oct. 10.

People magazine reported that Teresa Giudice, Joe's wife, was not in court when the judge made the decision on Wednesday. Joe has 30 days to appeal the decision.

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star is set to be released from Pennsylvania's FCI Allenwood on March 14, 2019, per Bureau of Prisons records. He is currently serving a 41-month sentence for fraud.

"Based upon the law, I find you deportable and ineligible for any kind of relief," the judge announced at Wednesday's hearing, according to RadarOnline. "Mr. Giudice, no matter how this turns out, I wish you the best. I decided this case as a matter of law."

Joe and Teresa share four daughters, Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 12, and Audriana, 9.

Deportation speculation has circled Joe ever since his prison sentence was handed down, based on the fact that he was born in Italy and not a citizen of the United States.

Earlier this year while speaking to Andy Cohen, Teresa, who also served prison time for fraud, spoke about the possibility of Joe being deported to his native country.

"I mean, Italy's a beautiful place to live," Teresa said. "I wouldn't mind, you know, I'm just saying. Listen, whatever God has planned for me, that's what's going to happen. I will embrace it the best I can."

Recently, there has been rumors of discord between Joe and Teresa, but her attorney said the marriage is rock solid.

"Teresa is not talking about getting divorced, she is not thinking about getting divorced and she's not filing for divorce," James Leonard Jr., told Page Six on Oct. 1. "It's not happening, not just now, but never. I can't be any more clear about it."

After the ruling was made, TMZ reported that Teresa has "zero interest" in uprooting her life and moving to Italy, saying moving to another country would be a culture shock to her children.

In addition, TMZ also reported on Wednesday that Teresa tried to get Donald Trump involved in Joe's case. The website said in 2016 she reached out to Trump, who she knows from having participated in "Celebrity Apprentice" in 2012. Teresa asked then-candidate Trump to write a character letter on Joe's behalf, hoping it would help get him a lighter sentence. However, she received a letter from Trump's office saying there was nothing he could do.