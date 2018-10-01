Although there have been murmurs of discord between Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice, their marriage is here to stay, according to her lawyer.

"Teresa is not talking about getting divorced, she is not thinking about getting divorced and she's not filing for divorce," Teresa's lawyer, James Leonard Jr., told Page Six on Monday. "It's not happening, not just now, but never. I can't be any more clear about it."

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" stars haven't had an easy go. Joe entered prison in March 2016 to serve a 41-month sentence for fraud. His sentence began several months after Teresa served an 11-and-a-half month sentence for similar charges.

Joe is scheduled to be released in March 2019.

The lawyer's comments come after a source told Page Six that Teresa is "going through a hard time."

The story also comes a few days after Teresa asked "Real Housewives of New York" star Luann de Lesseps about her public divorce.

During the Q&A portion of Luann's #CountessAndFriends cabaret show, Teresa asked, "Was it difficult going through a divorce on TV?," referring to her split with Tom D'Agostino Jr.

"You know, I knew it was time to go. I was solid in my decision," Luann said. "When I'm done, I'm done."

Teresa replied, "Me too, when I'm done, I'm done."