Teresa Giudice says she won't follow Joe to Italy if he's deported, plus more news

Teresa Giudice to stay in the U.S. if Joe is deported: Report

As Joe Giudice waits to learn whether he can avoid being deported to Italy after he completes his prison sentence for fraud, his wife, Terese Giudice, is reportedly finalizing a plan for her future. Multiple sources tell People that plan won't include Joe if he's forced to move back to Europe. According to the magazine, Teresa told castmates and Andy Cohen at the taping of the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" reunion that if Joe were to leave the country permanently, "we'd go our separate ways." Said one insider of the taping: "Teresa told Andy that if Joe gets deported, she's not going. She said that she and Joe had talked about it over the phone, and that he understood." If that's true, it would be a shift from Teresa's earlier position, which was that she'd consider relocating. "I mean, Italy's a beautiful place to live," she said on a previous reunion. "I wouldn't mind, you know, I'm just saying. Listen, whatever God has planned for me, that's what's going to happen. I will embrace it the best I can." According to People, Teresa's now told Andy she'd even talked with the four daughters she shares with Joe about the chance he could be sent to Italy. She reportedly told them that in that case, they would all remain in the U.S. Bravo has not yet responded to a request for comment; the family's attorney, who appealed the deportation order last year, declined to comment.

