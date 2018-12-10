Sofia Richie hopes 'it lasts' with Scott Disick despite feeling like an 'outsider,' plus more news

Sofia Richie feels like 'an outsider' to the Kardashians, but sees a future with Scott Disick

Sofia Richie is fully invested in her relationship with Scott Disick -- no matter how Scott's ex, Kourtney Kardashian feels about her. "Sofia is hoping that her relationship with Scott lasts ... She loves Scott and wants to be with him," an insider tells People of Sofia's long-haul plans for the romance. "She knows she will always be kind of the outsider, but she loves being around Scott and his kids." Scott, 35, and Sofia, 20, have been dating since 2017, weathering the ups and downs that come with Scott's coparenting-focused relationship with Kourtney, with whom he shares sons Mason and Reign and daughter Penelope. "Sofia is getting better at handling Scott's family situations in a mature way. She knows that Kourtney isn't her biggest fan and she understands that," says the insider. "Sofia and Kourtney will never be best friends, but Sofia is happy that she has proved to Kourtney that she is great with her kids." Last month, Kourtney even joined Scott and Sofia on two separate outings. Although one of them was a reportedly "tense" dinner, the fact that they can share a meal certainly suggests things are moving in a positive direction.

RELATED: New celebrity couples of 2018