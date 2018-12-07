2019 Grammy Nominees: See their reactions

They're here! The nominations for the 2019 Grammys were announced on Dec. 7 and the stars who received nominations quickly started sharing their joyous reactions. See what they all had to say, starting with Demi Lovato. "I grew up in Texas, singing to @xtina everyday, DESPERATELY trying to hit her high notes.. if you would've told me I'd have a Grammy nod with her I would've laughed in your face!! This is so surreal.." --Demi Lovato, who posted this on Dec. 7, 2018. Keep reading for more reactions!