2019 Golden Globe Nominees -- See their reactions

The Golden Globe nominations are out! And in anticipation of the Jan. 6, 2019 show, lots of celebs have spoken out about the honor of being nominated. See what they all said, starting with "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star. "Huge thanks to the HFPA for continuing to celebrate our show and for putting us in such fantastic company. This is the warmest welcome to season 2." --Rachel Brosnahan, who is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy. Keep reading for more stars' reactions...