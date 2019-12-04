Stars who brought family members as dates to the Golden Globes

A big night for a celebrity, like the Golden Globes, is a night worthing sharing with family. In honor of the 2020 Golden Globes on Jan. 5, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the stars who've brought their parents, children and siblings to the award show that honors the best in TV and movies, starting with Angelina Jolie. In 2018, Angie's date to the Netflix Golden Globes afterparty was son Pax Jolie-Pitt. Keep reading to see the other lucky family members who got to attend the Golden Globes...

