2016 Golden Globe Awards

With awards season in full swing, Hollywood stepped out for the 73rd Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 10, 2016. After a week full of rain, there was no sign of showers on show day, so full glam went off without a hitch. The ceremony, hosted by controversial funnyman Ricky Gervais, featured famous faces like Jennifer Lawrence in this sassy Dior, Kate Hudson in a revealing Michael Kors ensemble, and Jennifer Lopez in a stunning mustard-hued Giambattista Valli gown. Keep clicking for more photos of stars as they arrived at the show...