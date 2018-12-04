2009 Golden Globes: Fashion flashback
On Jan. 6, 2019, the Golden Globes are back! In honor of the ceremony that kicks off award season, Wonderwall.com is revisiting the 2009 Golden Globes to see what the biggest stars were wearing a decade ago... starting with Drew Barrymore, who unleashed her inner fairy-tale princess in this baby blue Dior Haute Couture gown. The whimsical off-the-shoulder dress featured a dramatic fanned hemline designed to look as if it was moving in the wind. The gown was made even more memorable by Drew's decadent diamond cuff bracelet, rhinestone-embellished red satin clutch and perfectly coiffed blonde locks. Keep reading for more amazing Golden Globes fashion from 2009...
RELATED: 1989 Golden Globes fashion flashback
