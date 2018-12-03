1989 Golden Globes: Fashion flashback

On Jan. 6, 2019, award season kicks off with the 76th Annual Golden Globes, which will honor the best in TV and film. While we're dying to see who wins, we're also excited to see the celebrity fashion. In honor of the big event, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the styles worn by the biggest stars 30 years ago at the 1989 Golden Globes... starting with Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson. The couple, who'd just married the year before, arrived at the Beverly Hills award ceremony looking radiant. Tom, who was nominated that night (and won!) for his performance in the comedy "Big," chose a double-breasted black tuxedo with a white bow tie while Rita glammed it up in a beaded black cocktail dress with an extra-poofy skirt lined in ruffled satin trim. Keep reading for more...

