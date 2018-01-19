The stars nominated for top awards in 1998

Award season 2018 is in full swing! To celebrate, Wonderwall.com is flashing back to 1998 to see who was nominated for the biggest awards 20 years ago... starting with the broskis from Massachusetts, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. The duo was nominated for an Oscar that year for their brilliant screenplay for the hit drama "Good Will Hunting." Not only did they win the award, but they also won a Golden Globe and were each nominated for a SAG Award. Matt even one-upped his childhood buddy when he earned an Oscar nomination for best actor in a leading role for his work in the film. Want to see who else was raking in the award show recognition two decades ago? Keep reading for more...

RELATED: Ben Affleck and more stars from Boston