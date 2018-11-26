Kourtney Kardashian gets mom-shamed for Reign's long hair, plus more news

Kourtney Kardashian trolled over Reign's hair

An innocent post about online holiday shopping in the warm, California sun, got Kourtney Kardashian a whole lot of negative feedback over the weekend. Sharing a photo of herself surfing the web by the pool with her 3-year-old son, Kourtney wrote, "Christmas shopping," seemingly in reference to the irony of wearing a bathing suit while buying Christmas presents. What commenters focused on, however, was not so much on Kourt's holiday shopping list as it was on her youngest's hair, which he's worn long for months, and the fact that he didn't have a towel after climbing out of the water. While some fans complimented the toddler's locks, plenty of others accused Kourtney of being negligent. "Cut his hair. So rediculous [sic]," one user wrote (via People). "And don't state that he wants it that long. Dear god, he is a child, he does not know any better. You did the same with Mason. What is your point?" Another demanded to know if the mother of three wasn't "gonna do something" about her son, saying he "looks freezing." As the comments from trolls continued to pile up, a few folks defended Kourtney and Reign, posing things like, "He's a little boy for goodness sake…long hair, short hair, no hair…does it really matter?" For her part, Kourtney let the nasty posts slide, staying mum on both the length of his hair and his body temperature -- and perhaps with good reason. The high in Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov., 24, when she posted the shot, was in the upper '70s. Cue up those eye roll Emojis ...

