They actually did it.

According to a new report from TMZ, People magazine got it right when it reported that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got married when they visited a New York City courthouse on Sept. 13 barely three months after they rekindled their previously on-off romance and just two months after he proposed in the Bahamas.

Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

While many outlets previously reported that the couple had just secured a marriage license but did not tie the knot that day -- which led to widespread speculation about the pop star and the model's true marriage status -- TMZ claims it has since discovered that Justin and Hailey indeed went through with a civil ceremony that day and are now legally husband and wife.

TMZ reports that the couple had a preacher there, Nyack College faculty member Jeffrey Quinn, and that Justin's friend Josh Mehl, who attends Churchome in Los Angeles, served as a witness.

TMZ also reports that Justin, 24, and Hailey, 21 -- who lied about being a wife, tweeting the message, "I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I'm not married yet!" the next day before eventually deleting it -- got hitched without a prenuptial agreement in place.

Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

Justin and Hailey both reached out to lawyers to discuss a prenup on the day they got married, TMZ reports, and learned it would be impossible to draft and sign a document to address their fortunes -- he's worth an estimate $250 million, while she's reportedly worth a couple mil -- the same day. They got married anyway.

According to TMZ, the couple haven't pursued a post-nup yet and it's in part because, a source claims, Justin's so in love that he thinks he doesn't need one because he's marrying Hailey for life and they'll never split up.

The couple headed to London after their undercover wedding and are now visiting Justin's native Canada, where they visited the Stratford Perth Museum -- which has an exhibit dedicated to the pop star's career -- on Sept. 30, the Windsor Star reported, adding that museum officials wrote on Instagram that Justin "very graciously introduced Hailey as his wife" during their visit.

Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

The pair still plan to have a religious wedding ceremony, multiple outlets have reported, explaining that it will be the one they'll consider their real wedding because it will be before God.

"They can't wait to have a wedding," an insider told People last month. "But for other reasons, it was easier for them to get the legal stuff out of the way now and to get married. It was more of a necessary ceremony to make it legal. It doesn't seem like it was a big deal to them... They are not gonna wear wedding rings until after their wedding. It will be in the next few months."