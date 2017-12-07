Kaley Cuoco is engaged, plus more celebrity romance updates this week

Another week, another batch of romance updates! Kaley Cuoco is engaged! People reported on Nov. 30 that boyfriend Karl Cook, proposed on the actress's 32nd birthday. Karl documented the happy moment on Instagram with a video of the "Big Bang Theory" star crying tears of joy. The professional equestrian wrote, "Well after nearly two years I finally got up the courage to ask her to marry me. This is the best night of my life and I think the video shows it is the best night for Kaley as well… of she said yes!" According to the magazine, Karl treated his future bride to a home-cooked meal which ended with a big surprise: a pear-shaped diamond ring. The couple began dating in the spring 2016 after Kaley divorced her first husband, former tennis pro Ryan Sweeting. Congrats! Now keep reading for more romance updates...

RELATED: Kaley Cuoco through the years