Halle Berry, Alex Da Kid hit with split rumors, plus more news

Halle Berry may be back to the single life

Is it already over between Halle Berry and music producer Alex Da Kid? InTouch reports Halle is single again after her recent vacation to French Polynesia with Alex. "Halle broke up with Alex smack in the middle of their romantic getaway in Bora-Bora," an insider tells the tab. "Halle decided he was too young and his communication skills were terrible. She said she needs someone who can think for themselves and is mature, smart and all-around adventurous." Posts on Halle's Instagram over the past week seem to confirm that at some point during her trip, she found closure with something personal. In her last post from Bora Bora, she shared an ominous looking picture of clouds, writing, "It's a wrap." She was on Tahiti Beach a day or so later, where she posted a picture of her feet in the water with the caption, "learning to let the universe direct my steps." A few days later, she appeared to be in need of some emotional mending. "Never underestimate the healing power of these three things: Ocean. Music. Sunset," she wrote before sharing a selfie from her bed with the caption, "There's no place like home." Halle and Alex reportedly met over the summer before going public with their romance in September.

RELATED: Celebrity splits of 2017