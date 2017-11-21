Mariah Carey eyes deal with Roc Nation, plus more news

Mariah Carey is reportedly signing with Roc Nation

Rumors that Mariah Carey's boyfriend, backup dancer Bryan Tanaka, is managing her daily business affairs may have been premature. According to the New York Post, Mariah hired Bryan as her new creative director in the wake of her move to axe her former manager Stella Bulochnikov. She reportedly headed toward a deal with JAY-Z's company, Roc Nation, to handle her management. "[Mariah's] cleaning house. She is getting legitimate people, assistants, a lawyer, and Stella is not happy about it," one insider says. "Previously, there were all kinds of people involved [in her career] and Mariah didn't even know those people. She had to distance herself from all that and she's now cleaning house."

