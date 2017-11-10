Despite Kevin Spacey's onscreen talent, he needs to start looking for another line of work, according to "Breaking Bad" star Bryan Cranston.

"He's a phenomenal actor, but he's not a very good person," Bryan told BBC Newsbeat. "His career now I think is over."

Morales/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Just a few weeks ago, Kevin was a celebrated multiple-time Oscar-winning star. Then, on Oct. 29, "Star Trek: Discovery" actor Anthony Rapp alleged he was at Kevin's house in 1986 when the Oscar winner placed him on a bed, climbed on top of him and made sexual advances toward him. Anthony was 14 years old at the time. Kevin was 26.

Rex USA

Kevin responded to the claim and said he didn't remember the encounter, but called it "deeply inappropriate drunken behavior." He then added that he was choosing to live as a gay man. Kevin was slammed for his response. After that, many, many others came forward with tales of his alleged sexual advances.

Over the last several weeks, Kevin has become considered a Hollywood parasite, and TV and movie studios can't seem to distance themselves soon enough -- many are trying to completely erase any connection to the disgraced actor.

WENN.com

In his chat with BBC, Bryan said he's never met Kevin personally, but added that sordid tales in Hollywood aren't unheard of.

"You know it has gone on," Bryan said. "There's a disorder among all those people who use their power, their place or their status in any industry to overpower someone and force someone to do something that they don't want to do. It's beyond disgusting. It's almost animalistic."

Kevin is hardly the only one in Hollywood on the wrong end of sexual misconduct claims, as Harvey Weinstein, Louis C.K., Jeremy Piven, Steven Segal and others have been accused of using their power for sexual misdeeds in one facet or another.

"It's a form of bullying. It's a form of control," Bryan said. "It's almost always [done to] young vulnerable men and women who are starting their career. That sort of experience goes unchecked until something like this happens."

Bryan is hopeful that things will change and are changing in Hollywood.

"The pillars of what was are falling. Everything is being exposed," he said. "Women and men should not have to tolerate misbehavior just because of their youth and inexperience. The silver lining is we're not accepting behavior like that just because it's the way it's always been."