"Hot felon" Jeremy Meeks and his estranged wife, Melissa, are nearing a settlement in their bitter divorce.

TMZ reported on Dec. 4 that the feuding duo was supposed to sit down for a court-ordered mediation in their divorce, but neither showed, but that's because their lawyers are hashing it out behind the scenes.

The split between the former couple hasn't been pretty. Melissa, feeling scorned after he left her for a wealthy heiress, has asked for spousal and child support. She even claimed that he's making $1 million a month in modeling contracts.

In divorce documents obtained by TMZ, Melissa says she makes about $10,000 a month as an RN in the Bay area, but says she's spends about $11,000 a month. Jeremy says he only makes about $6,000 a month modeling.

The couple shares a 7-year-old son.

Jeremy became an overnight sensation after his mugshot went viral in 2014. He was immediately dubbed "the hot felon." He was quickly offered modeling contracts by several high-end companies. Upon his release, he capitalized on several of those offers.

Over the summer, while the duo was still together, Jeremy was photographed kissing Topshop heiress Chloe Green in Turkey. He and Chloe have been inseparable ever since. Jeremy has since officially filed for divorce from Melissa.

Last month, Jeremy spoke out about his love life with Chloe for the first time. "It's true love," the convict-turned-model told The Mirror. "I've never been happier in my life than right now. We've found love, we're in love and we are very happy. I love Chloe for her."

Many have accused Jeremy of dating Chloe because of her family wealth.

"When I met Chloe I had no clue who she was, she was just Chloe to me and she still is. I love her for her," he said. "It was only when we started talking more that she told me about her family and her background. But I pay no mind to that and she pays no mind to my past either because the future is positive and we are very happy.

He added, "One thing I can say to people who are speculating about that happiness is that I am funding myself and the lifestyle that I have. I am paying for myself and I am paying for my child."