"Hot Felon" Jeremy Meeks can't stop gushing about his girlfriend, Topshop heiress Chloe Green. It doesn't sound like he wants to stop gushing about her either.

"It's true love," the convict-turned-model told The Mirror in his first public comments about his relationship.

He's also heard all the chatter about him only being with Chloe for her and her father's money. Jeremy almost doesn't want to dignify that with a response.

"I've never been happier in my life than right now. We've found love, we're in love and we are very happy. I love Chloe for her and if she didn't have a dollar I wouldn't give a s--- because we're so happy," he said.

Jeremy adds that Chloe's father, Sir Philip Green, who he calls "amazing," trusts her judgment.

"Her dad has never questioned me on my past or made me feel uncomfortable and I'm not scared of what he thinks of me because he knows his daughter," the model said. "He knows her and he knows that if she's in love she won't have chosen someone who isn't right. I never had a father figure growing up because my dad got a life sentence for murder when I was only nine months old."

Jeremy and Chloe's relationship has been controversial almost from the get go. Jeremy was married to Melissa Meeks when pictures surfaced showing him and Chloe passionately kissing in the ocean in Turkey. Jeremy and Melissa split shortly after the images surfaced.

He told The Mirror that his marriage was long over by the time those pictures were published.

Jeremy shot to fame after a mug shot went viral in 2014. After he was released from prison, he began modeling and hitting up the show business party circuit. That's where he met Chloe.

"When I met Chloe I had no clue who she was, she was just Chloe to me and she still is. I love her for her," he said. "It was only when we started talking more that she told me about her family and her background. But I pay no mind to that and she pays no mind to my past either because the future is positive and we are very happy.

"One thing I can say to people who are speculating about that happiness is that I am funding myself and the lifestyle that I have. I am paying for myself and I am paying for my child," he adds.

The model knows that his famous mug shot was a blessing and a curse. Sure, he was locked up because he broke the law, but it also opened up the door to his current life. In time, he's hoping that people will forget about his past.

"I just can't wait for a day when I am seen as Jeremy Meeks and not just a 'Hot Felon,'" he said. "Am I a felon? Yes. Do I have brighter things in my future? A thousand percent."