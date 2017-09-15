Topshop heiress Chloe Green isn't afraid to publicly flaunt her love for Jeremy Meeks, her convict-turned-model boyfriend.

On Sept. 14, the billionaire heiress took to Instagram to share an intimate picture of her and Jeremy staring into each other's eyes.

#thelookoflove #loveatfirstsight

"Your eyes stole all my words away... ❤️ #thelookoflove #loveatfirstsight @jmeeksofficial I❤️U," she captioned the snap.

Her post came after Inside Edition aired an interview with Melissa Meeks, Jeremy's estranged wife, who claimed she was "in shock" when she found out that her husband was having an affair after seeing images of him and Chloe kissing in Turkey over the summer.

"I didn't really know what to do," she told Inside Edition upon seeing the images. Nine days after the pictures surfaced, Jeremy filed for divorce, ending their seven-year marriage.

Jeremy became an overnight sensation after his mugshot went viral over the Internet in 2014. He was immediately dubbed "the hot felon."

When his fame began rising, Melissa said she was happy for her husband, as she wanted him to succeed. She also worried that his newfound fame could change things. It did.

"It wasn't an easy pill to swallow," Melissa said of her split. "This is not anything I expected ... I felt hurt. I felt betrayed. I believed in him, I believed in us. I truly though this would have a happy ending. It didn't have a happy ending for me."

Jeremy and Chloe, though, seem smitten in their new romance, as she often shares loved up images of them.

On September 6, she even posted a picture of him, referring to Jeremy as "my everything."

📸credit @jimjordanphotography

Just last month, rumors floated the the two were actually engaged, but her rep denied that the two were betrothed.