"Hot felon" Jeremy Meeks has officially filed for divorce from his wife, Melissa Meeks, which doesn't come as a huge shock, as he's already in a new hot-and-heavy romance.

The convict-turned-model is requesting joint legal and physical custody of their 7-year-old son, Jeremy Jr., TMZ reported on Oct. 5.

In July, Jeremy filed papers to legally separate from Melissa, his wife of eight years, after he was photographed kissing TopShop heiress Chloe Green on a yacht in Turkey.

Melissa claimed she was "in shock" when she found out that her husband was having an affair after seeing images of him and Chloe kissing, she told Inside Edition.

"I didn't really know what to do," she said upon seeing the images.

Since those pictures were published, Jeremy and Chloe have been inseparable, and they've even been the subject of unconfirmed engagement rumors.

On Sept. 14, the billionaire heiress took to Instagram to share an intimate picture of her and Jeremy staring into each other's eyes.

"Your eyes stole all my words away... ❤️ #thelookoflove #loveatfirstsight @jmeeksofficial I❤️ U," she captioned the snap.

Jeremy became an overnight sensation after his mugshot went viral in 2014. He was immediately dubbed "the hot felon."

Melissa said she was happy for her husband when his level of fame first began rising, as she wanted him to succeed. She also worried that his newfound fame could change things. It did.

"It wasn't an easy pill to swallow," Melissa said of the split. "This is not anything I expected. ... I felt hurt. I felt betrayed. I believed in him. I believed in us. I truly thought this would have a happy ending. It didn't have a happy ending for me."