Kate Hudson and her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, have gone international.

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

The actress took to Instagram this week to share images from the couple's trip to Cambodia.

"Taking rest from the rain in the jungle with @swimswammyslippyslappy and Vy!," she captioned a snap of duo and their guide Vy. Kate and Danny can be seen with their hands on each other's leg in the image.

Taking rest from the rain in the jungle with @swimswammyslippyslappy and Vy! ❤️🇰🇭❤️ A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jun 7, 2017 at 5:51pm PDT

Kate and Danny began dating in March and went public in May.

Earlier in the week, she shared a video from her trip, which showed off the beautiful surroundings.

Good morning from the top of Phnom Kulen mountain ☀️It doesn't take long to fall in love with the beautiful country of Cambodia 🇰🇭🙏📿 A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jun 5, 2017 at 8:08pm PDT

"Good morning from the top of Phnom Kulen mountain ☀️It doesn't take long to fall in love with the beautiful country of Cambodia," she wrote.

In another image, she toured a local market.

Wandering the market 🐟🇰🇭🐟 #Cambodia ❤️#LeicaM A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jun 7, 2017 at 4:24am PDT

The actress shared a heartwarming image of her chatting with Vy at a market, as well.

Walking through the local markets with our guide Vy! Vy has taken us on the most insightful adventures and has shared with us in depth the tumultuous history of this country. He speaks of his personal hardships and those of his people, he shares stories of his starvation in his youth and the on going struggles of extreme poverty here. He says that the great hope for him as a guide is to share with the world how beautiful and special it is here. And boy is it beautiful! The culture, the landscape and mostly the people! Feeling lucky to have Vy 🙏 Vy we love you!! A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jun 7, 2017 at 5:05am PDT

"Walking through the local markets with our guide Vy! Vy has taken us on the most insightful adventures and has shared with us in depth the tumultuous history of this country. He speaks of his personal hardships and those of his people, he shares stories of his starvation in his youth and the on going struggles of extreme poverty here," she said. "He says that the great hope for him as a guide is to share with the world how beautiful and special it is here. And boy is it beautiful! The culture, the landscape and mostly the people! Feeling lucky to have Vy 🙏 Vy we love you!!"

On June 8, she shared an image of her wearing a World Food Program vest and indicted that more images were to come.

Looking forward to sharing this experience with you ❤ To be continued... @worldfoodprogramme_official #Cambodia 🇰🇭 A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jun 8, 2017 at 12:11am PDT

"Looking forward to sharing this experience with you," she said, "to be continued..."