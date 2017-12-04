Less than two months after separating from her husband of 17 years, "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Shannon Beador has officially filed for divorce.

The Blast reported on Dec. 4 that the reality TV filed docs in Orange County Superior Court, putting the wheels in motion to end her marriage to David Beador.

FayesVision/WENN.com

Shannon and David share three daughters together -- 15-year-old Sophie and 12-year-old twins Stella and Adeline.

This shouldn't come as a surprise, as the couple has been living in turmoil for several years.

In 2015, Shannon revealed on the Bravo show that David had a secret affair for eight months with another woman. Shannon later said forgave him for the infidelity. The next year, David surprised her with a romantic vow renewal at the same place they tied the knot 16 years prior.

Then, in October, she announced that they couldn't make the marriage work, revealing that they had separated.

"It's heartbreaking for me and my daughters that this is the road that had to be taken but it's the only way … I felt alone in my marriage," she told People magazine in a statement. "You can do what you can to keep your family together, but you have to have willing parties. You need two people to make a marriage work, and that just wasn't happening in our relationship."

Chelsea Lauren / Variety / REX/Shutterstock

She spoke to Andy Cohen about the split in November.

"I've been having good days and bad days," she said. "This had to happen and good times are ahead."