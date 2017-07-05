36 of our favorite on-screen TV couples

Is there anything better than summer TV?! As the temps continue to rise and we look for an escape, we can't help but get nostalgic about our favorite TV show romances. In honor of Fred Savage's 41st birthday on July 9, 2017, Wonderwall.com is bringing you 36 of our favorite TV couples of all time... starting with Kevin Arnold and Winnie Cooper from "The Wonder Years." The two young lovebirds captured audiences' hearts as they navigated their early teen years, changed schools and made new friends. But Kevin (played by Fred) and Winnie (played by Danica McKellar) always made their relationship a priority. Kevin simply adored Winnie, which was illustrated perfectly in the penultimate episode. "Once upon a time, there was a girl I knew who lived across the street, brown hair, brown eyes. When she smiled, I smiled, when she cried, I cried," goes the voiceover at the end of the show. While fans were disappointed that Kevin and Winnie didn't end up together, the five years' worth of love the TV teens shared were unforgettable. Keep reading to see more couples who've made us believe in love!

