Thanksgiving 2018: See how the stars celebrated

"So many recipes floating for Thanksgiving, but how about a new tradition? Invite a friend from a foreign land (in this case, England). Make up Thanksgiving traditions she has to follow. I dressed my darling Brit as a turkey and paraded her around the mean streets of Charleston, WV. Perhaps you could suggest Thanksgiving presents? I did, and still have the necklace to show for my excellent imagination. Thanksgiving is for family and friends, food and football—but don't forget FUN. XXXHappy Thanksgiving! #throwbackthanksgiving #pilgriminsolidarity #constructionpaperartist" --Jennifer Garner, who posted this throwback Thanksgiving photo on Instagram on Nov. 22, 2018

RELATED: Celebrity turkeys of 2018