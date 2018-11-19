Very few people go through an entire year without slipping up, but some people make some real bonehead decisions that warrant a calling out. Celebrities, of course, are no stranger to ill-advised moves. In honor of Thanksgiving, we're counting down the top 18 celebrity turkeys of 2018, starting with Roseanne Barr. Late on the evening of May 28, the controversial comedian decided to tweet a racially charged message about former Obama presidential adviser Valerie Jarrett that read, "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj." The tweet, which she eventually deleted, led to the cancellation of her "Roseanne" sitcom reboot, which had only recently returned to huge ratings. After the show got axed by ABC execs, Roseanne apologized then said she was tweeting while on the sleep aid Ambien. Not long after she blamed Ambien for her comments, the maker of the drug, Sanofi, got involved. "While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects," the company tweeted, "racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication." Keep reading for more celebrity turkeys of 2018...

