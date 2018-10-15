Jeff Lewis is gone from Bravo — the house flipping expert said on social media that his contact was not renewed.

On Monday, Jeff posted a photo that had him standing in front of a poster of himself. The words, "Contract expired" were written on the poster, as were other non-flattering words referring to Jeff. A large red "x" also crossed out his face.

"I guess there's no going away party @bravotv ?," he captioned the photo.

The fact that Jeff's contact wasn't renewed was expected. He recently had a highly-publicized falling out with co-star Jenni Pulos, and the two are not on speaking terms.

There is also a lawsuit pending against him. In June, the surrogate mother of his and his partner GageEdward's daughter sued Jeff and Bravo, claiming she was filmed during the delivery without her permission.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

While speaking to Jenny McCarthy on her SiriusXM radio show recently, Jeff expressed doubt that Bravo would be welcoming him back.

"Because of all of the issues that have been going on with me—you know, the pending lawsuits, and also the [Jeff Lewis Live] radio show — it has created a lot of problems for me at Bravo, because I have talked about behind-the-scenes, I've talked about contracts. So I've had a lot of heat from Bravo," he said. "They have not renewed my contract. It expires on October 15, and I am looking for a job."