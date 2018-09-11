Three days after her headline-making altercation with fellow rapper Cardi B at the Harper's Bazaar Icons party during New York Fashion Week, Nicki Minaj called the whole thing "so mortifying and so humiliating" while talking about the incident on her Sept. 10 Apple Music "Queen Radio" show.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

But according to a new report, Cardi has no regrets about what went down -- including her decision to throw her shoe at Nicki.

Insiders close to Cardi told TMZ that she feels "zero remorse" about going after Nicki -- who was uninjured as she was blocked by her security team. Cardi, the insiders add, was hell-bent on defending the honor of her 2-month-old daughter, Kulture, even if it meant going after Nicki with a red high heel and some serious words.

Cardi, who emerged from the party with a huge knot on her head -- an injury she reportedly suffered in the melee as her and Nicki's entourages and security kept them apart -- believed that Nicki had been trash-talking her child and her abilities as a mother.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Nicki denied Cardi's claims -- which Cardi shouted at Nicki during the altercation and also posted about on social media afterward -- saying on her "Queen Radio" show on Sept. 10, "I just want to let the world know that Onika Tanya Maraj would never -- has never and will never -- speak ill of anyone's child. I am not a clown. That's clown s---."

Nicki also said Cardi had better be careful in the future because if she went after the wrong person, she could end up dead. "You put your hands on certain people you gon die. Period," Nicki said.

She also made it clear she felt someone should step in and explain all this to Cardi. "This woman is at the best stage of her career and she's throwing bottles and throwing shoes? Who the [expletive] is gonna give her an intervention?" Nicki said.

But those insiders close to Cardi tell TMZ that Cardi thinks Nicki "has some nerve saying SHE needs an intervention when Nicki is the one who incites people almost for sport," the site explains.

Though police were alerted to the drama at the party, which was captured on video by a few fans, neither rapper had any intention of filing charges. Sources close to Nicki previously told TMZ that her security detail took care of the situation, plus neither she nor her team suffered any injuries, so there was no reason to include the cops.

Following the fight between the rival hip-hop stars, Cardi took to Instagram to post a profanity-filled statement explaining her side of the story.

She captioned the missive simply, "PERIOD."