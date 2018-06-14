Reality TV star Farrah Abraham is speaking out about her June 13 arrest for misdemeanor battery and trespassing following an altercation at the famed Beverly Hills Hotel.

After being released from jail on Wednesday afternoon after posting $500 bail, the "Teen Mom" alum -- who initially stayed quiet as she walked out of the Beverly Hills Police Department wearing the same leaf-print two-piece outfit she had on when cops took her in around 1 a.m. earlier that morning -- took to Instagram the same day to share her side of the story.

RSMX/starmaxinc.com/REX/Shutterstock

"No charges & no jail time , I chose this life and I handle being targeted as a public figure & public punching bag ALL is Fair In Farrah's world I will never believe the lies that people need to sell to make a dollar off me- Happy it's all recorded and documented as I should never feel unsafe and be targeted at a hotel I'm staying at The Beverly Hills hotel truly allowed misconduct by staff to a paying guest there's no need for me or anyone else to be treated this way," she captioned an Instagram screen grab of a TMZ story about her release from jail.

"The Beverly Hills Police officers should stop having power trips and lying and selling stories to TMZ, while you let all of Beverly Hills be robbed, car break ins, stealing go on... focus on really protecting the public and doing good for Beverly Hills instead of creating made up problems," she concluded.

Farrah also spoke to TMZ herself about why she thinks hotel staff called the cops on her and why she was booked.

"I really think this is blown way out of proportion. It's a very simple situation. I was just targeted. Things are made up. I can handle it. It is fine," she told TMZ in a video. "I don't know who called the cops, why people called the cops. It wasn't necessary."

According to an earlier report from TMZ that cited law enforcement sources, "Farrah got physical with [a hotel] security guard after he'd asked her to leave when she got into a verbal altercation with some guests... Cops say the man reported she hit him in the face with her forearm, grabbed his ear and pushed his head as he tried preventing her from reentering the hotel."

Law enforcement sources also told TMZ that Farrah, who was staying at the hotel and had spent the day at the pool with her daughter Sophia, displayed signs of intoxication. She was caught on video shouting expletives at cops outside the hotel as they prepared to arrest her.

@farrah__abraham / Instagram

But according to Farrah, that's not how it went. "I was focused on my friends and then someone was trying to get involved with another guest. I don't know if the guest was intoxicated, I don't know who he even is or what he looks like... I don't even want to speak about them," she said.

"I was just targeted and I can deal with that the best way that I can and I hope no other female finds herself in this position or situation," she continued. "I know it's very hard being a public figure, or celebrity, if you will, I'm not even about that, but that is what happened."

She made it clear she feels like a victim. "When you are targeted and people use that against you to make it seem like... I mean, I was a guest of the hotel and I stay there often, even for my daughter's birthday... Like, I was a guest and I was supposed to be there," Farrah explained. "I was there all day at the pool etcetera."

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

She also told TMZ "it's all sorted" and she now "just want[s] to focus on my work and my projects."

Farrah later appeared on Snapchat to tell fans she was doing okay. "Thank you for all the love and support. Life is good. It's hard choosing this life and all these power trips and and fools and stuff like that. Much love, big hugs and thank you for all the love," she said.